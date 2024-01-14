Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after purchasing an additional 770,651 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after buying an additional 680,339 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after buying an additional 513,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 556,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after buying an additional 302,114 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,071. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.73.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.