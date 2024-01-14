Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after buying an additional 1,492,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EZU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.63. 1,665,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

