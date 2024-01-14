Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

IUSV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.01. 498,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,414. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $85.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

