Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

SRLN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.97. 1,958,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,415. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $42.22.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

