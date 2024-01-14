Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,041 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INDA stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $49.96. 3,272,435 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

