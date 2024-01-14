Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Short Interest Down 60.1% in December

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the December 15th total of 238,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 858,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Else Nutrition Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BABYF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 305,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,556. Else Nutrition has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30.

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Else Nutrition had a negative net margin of 168.87% and a negative return on equity of 165.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter.

Else Nutrition Company Profile

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

