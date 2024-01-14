Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 89,627 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,627 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.