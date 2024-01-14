Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 151 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.0% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 900.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $429.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $402.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $431.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.90.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

