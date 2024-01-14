Eagle Global Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ormat Technologies worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after buying an additional 41,661 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 449.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 490,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,446,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

ORA opened at $69.95 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $94.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $208.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

