Eagle Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,093 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy by 86.2% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,512,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,056 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $61.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

