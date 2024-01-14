Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires 265 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SONY stock opened at $99.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.83 and a 200-day moving average of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $79.62 and a 12-month high of $100.94. The company has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SONY

Sony Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.