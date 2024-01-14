Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE) & Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Critical Contrast

Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Free Report) and Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dune Acquisition and Kronos Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Kronos Worldwide 2 0 0 0 1.00

Kronos Worldwide has a consensus target price of $8.33, indicating a potential downside of 9.81%.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $6.56 million N/A N/A Kronos Worldwide $1.93 billion 0.55 $104.50 million ($0.56) -16.50

This table compares Dune Acquisition and Kronos Worldwide’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kronos Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Dune Acquisition has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kronos Worldwide has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.0% of Dune Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Kronos Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.5% of Dune Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Kronos Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dune Acquisition and Kronos Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dune Acquisition N/A -141.97% 18.99% Kronos Worldwide -3.96% -7.12% -3.51%

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies operating in a Software as a Service model. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida. Dune Acquisition Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Dune Acquisition Holdings LLC.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics. It also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; specialty chemicals for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices, as well as for use in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, the company provides technical services for its products. It sells its products under the KRONOS brand through agents and distributors to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

