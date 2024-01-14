Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Shares Up 3.1%

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.83 and last traded at C$6.83. Approximately 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.63.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.87.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.
