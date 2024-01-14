Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Shares Acquired by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 445.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,042 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.4% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cordant Inc. owned about 0.08% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFLV. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 854.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2,344.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $27.25.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

