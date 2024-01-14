Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) is Arista Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,131 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 12.4% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Arista Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $31,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,376,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,479,000 after buying an additional 129,889 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,010,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,828,000 after buying an additional 190,011 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,081,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,449,000 after buying an additional 59,070 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,860,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,142,000 after buying an additional 2,068,977 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,171. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

