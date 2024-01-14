Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Short Interest Down 34.4% in December

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the December 15th total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 90.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

