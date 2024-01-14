DigiByte (DGB) Price Hits $0.0085 on Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $142.07 million and $3.14 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,846.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.56 or 0.00166939 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $254.16 or 0.00592968 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00064811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009433 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.72 or 0.00367965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.34 or 0.00201433 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000575 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,761,252,268 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

