Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $118.63 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.77. The firm has a market cap of $300.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.11%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.65.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

