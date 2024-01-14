Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 612 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,219 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. State Street Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,287,718,000 after buying an additional 333,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,525,419,000 after buying an additional 219,892 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,150,426,000 after buying an additional 256,155 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $683.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $465.33 and a 12-month high of $683.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $624.01 and its 200 day moving average is $578.19.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,577 shares of company stock worth $8,447,008 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.40.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

