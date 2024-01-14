Del Sette Capital Management LLC Sells 243 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.3% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total value of $201,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 744,978 shares of company stock worth $250,659,740 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.07.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of META opened at $374.49 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.14 and a 12-month high of $377.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $340.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.11.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile



Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

