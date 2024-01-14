DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0304

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 30.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $68.17 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00140701 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00037557 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00023575 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004355 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000107 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002277 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

