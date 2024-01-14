Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) & Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Head-To-Head Review

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) and Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Cytokinetics has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revance Therapeutics has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cytokinetics and Revance Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics 0 2 14 0 2.88 Revance Therapeutics 0 3 5 0 2.63

Profitability

Cytokinetics presently has a consensus price target of $70.63, suggesting a potential downside of 17.49%. Revance Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 270.37%. Given Revance Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Revance Therapeutics is more favorable than Cytokinetics.

This table compares Cytokinetics and Revance Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics -6,736.12% N/A -61.48% Revance Therapeutics -193.42% -903.28% -59.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cytokinetics and Revance Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics $94.59 million 88.73 -$388.95 million ($5.52) -15.51 Revance Therapeutics $132.57 million 3.93 -$356.42 million ($4.99) -1.19

Revance Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Cytokinetics. Cytokinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revance Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of Revance Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Cytokinetics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Revance Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics beats Cytokinetics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility. Its drug candidates include omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac myosin activator that is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure; and reldesemtiv, a skeletal muscle troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and spinal muscular atrophy. The company also develops CK-136, a novel cardiac troponin activator that is in Phase I clinical trial; and aficamten, a novel cardiac myosin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a strategic alliance with Astellas Pharma Inc. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing OnabotulinumtoxinA, a biosimilar to BOTOX. The company also offers Resilient Hyaluronic Acid (RHA) dermal filler for the correction of moderate to severe dynamic facial wrinkles; RHA Redensity, a dermal filler for the treatment of moderate to severe dynamic perioral rhytids; and OPUL Relational Commerce Platform, a financial technology platform. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Viatris Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize onabotulinumtoxinA. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.