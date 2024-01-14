CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $220.04.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CyberArk Software stock opened at $224.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $118.00 and a 1 year high of $225.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.01.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

