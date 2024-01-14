Cordant Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Cordant Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 536.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the quarter. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 236.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

