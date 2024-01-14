Cordant Inc. Increases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,420,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $66,639,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,892,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,128,000 after purchasing an additional 776,404 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,409,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,944,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

DFAS stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $60.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.65.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

