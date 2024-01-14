Cordant Inc. Has $924,000 Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Cordant Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $23.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

