Cordant Inc. Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $55.62 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average is $52.12.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

