Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 21,770 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 16.4% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $437.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,182,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,381. The company has a market capitalization of $350.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $439.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.09.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

