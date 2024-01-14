Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Has $379,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 0.3% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $4.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.70. 11,285,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,384,511. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of -46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

