Contrasting Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) and Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF)

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) and Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centerra Gold and Beadell Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $850.19 million 1.43 -$77.21 million ($0.83) -6.81 Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Beadell Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centerra Gold.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Centerra Gold has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Beadell Resources has a beta of 3.13, suggesting that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Centerra Gold and Beadell Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 0 4 0 3.00 Beadell Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centerra Gold presently has a consensus price target of $9.07, indicating a potential upside of 60.47%. Given Centerra Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Beadell Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.5% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and Beadell Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold -18.96% -3.72% -2.90% Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Beadell Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Beadell Resources

(Get Free Report)

Beadell Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration for and evaluation of mineral resources in Australia and Brazil. It operates through the Australian Exploration; and Brazilian Exploration and Operations segments. Its projects include Brazil Tucano Gold Mine and Brazil Tartaruga Project. The company was founded by Peter Reginald Bowler, Robert Holmes Watkins and Gregory Barrett on May 3, 2007 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.