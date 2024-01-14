ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COP traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.70. 5,549,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,747,811. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.09. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The stock has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

