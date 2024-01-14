Compass Point Downgrades Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) to Neutral

Compass Point lowered shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $24.75 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

SAR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SAR

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

SAR opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $322.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.35. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $28.87.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.11 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 148.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 6.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 2.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 22,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.