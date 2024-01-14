Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
NYSE UTF opened at $22.00 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34.
Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 22.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,881,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,839,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
