Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $85.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CTSH. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.35.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $77.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $78.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.