Citigroup (NYSE:C) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE C opened at $52.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.81. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $715,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 191,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after buying an additional 50,286 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

