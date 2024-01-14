Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,238 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,327,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 83.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,544,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $752,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621,125 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $204.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

