Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Cincinnati Financial worth $9,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,585,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 824.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 722,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 644,430 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 589,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,350,000 after buying an additional 440,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 485.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,087,000 after buying an additional 256,332 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CINF. TheStreet downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $107.37 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.12.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

