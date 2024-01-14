CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,028 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 88,753 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $136.58 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $139.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.