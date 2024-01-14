CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,849 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $13,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Paychex by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,596 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 102,768.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Paychex by 29.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,849,000 after acquiring an additional 927,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $119.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.21. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

