Chord Energy (OTCMKTS:WLLAW) Trading 0.4% Higher

Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLAW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.50. Approximately 748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 94,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.
Chord Energy Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20.
Chord Energy Company Profile
Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chord Energy
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.