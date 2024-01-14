Choate Investment Advisors Has $859.18 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,000,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,950 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 33.7% of Choate Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $859,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $693,829,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $478.96 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $480.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $463.65 and its 200 day moving average is $449.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.