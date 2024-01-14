Choate Investment Advisors Has $322,000 Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PXD shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $223.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.77 and a 200-day moving average of $230.06. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

