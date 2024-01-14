Choate Investment Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 2.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 27.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 24,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 31,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.