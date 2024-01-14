Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $726,690,000 after purchasing an additional 339,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $450,560,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after acquiring an additional 149,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,334.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,123,000 after acquiring an additional 147,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CMG opened at $2,271.90 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,470.05 and a 52-week high of $2,348.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,229.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,037.07. The firm has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,259.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

