Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Boosted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,259.52.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,271.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,229.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2,037.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,470.05 and a 52-week high of $2,348.42. The company has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.05 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

