China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,605 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,240 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.6% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after acquiring an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after acquiring an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,576 shares of company stock worth $118,482,205 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $325.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.73. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $134.54 and a one year high of $330.40. The company has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a PE ratio of 184.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.95.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

