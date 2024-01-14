China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 1.3% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total value of $7,827,700.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,123,716,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total transaction of $7,827,700.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $63,123,716,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,940 shares of company stock valued at $39,100,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE LLY opened at $642.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $594.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.45. The company has a market capitalization of $610.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $644.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

