China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,424,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 116.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.22. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $87.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The firm had revenue of $197.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WOLF. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wolfspeed Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

