China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,780 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Datadog by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Datadog by 493.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Datadog by 1,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Up 1.8 %

DDOG stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.28. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $15,658,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,468,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $15,658,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,468,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $12,235,611.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,069,534.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 701,983 shares of company stock valued at $82,194,265. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Further Reading

