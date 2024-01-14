China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 15,000 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 121,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 54,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,479 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

KE Stock Down 0.7 %

KE stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.73. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 billion. KE had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.